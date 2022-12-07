Mr. Goodbye

Not Available

Yoon Hyun Suh (played by Ahn Jae Wook) is an adoptee who grows up in the United States. He becomes successful as a top manager of a hotel chain. He is assigned to do business in Korea. He falls in love with Choi Young In (played by Lee Bo Young), a sassy concierge from the hotel he is assigned to. There is trouble still looming because Kang Soo Jin (played by Oh Yoon Ah) who is Hyun Suh's best friend's ex-wife comes back with vengeance in mind. The three become entagled in this love triangle.