The Mr. Hong Kong Contest, or Mr.HK for short, is a beauty contest for young men, organized by leading Hong Kong television station TVB. The contest has been an annual event since 2005, and winners will have the opportunity to represent Hong Kong for the Mister World contest. Like the Miss Hong Kong Pageant, top Mr. Hong Kong contestants are awarded to a contract with TVB, and many of them become promoted television actors. A contestant and runner-up in 2005, Byron Pang, even went on to become a film star. The contest also has other consolation prizes that vary slightly from year to year. Unlike their female counterpart, Mr. Hong Kong does not have specific first and second runner-up positions. Contestants are divided into two groups, the Stylish Youth Division and the Maturity Division, and a winner is chosen from both groups. The final winner will then be determined by the top contestants of both groups. Judges for the contest are all women, and winners of the contest are also determined by a public vote of 600 to 800 female viewers. The first ever winner of the contest was Matthew Ko.