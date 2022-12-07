Not Available

Fresh off the grill, made to order the Mr. Meaty way. Your choice of toppings: meat, meat and more meat. Welcome to fast-food hell, right across from the Salad N’ Dressin in the second-floor food court. Josh and Parker are in charge around here, and what they lack in customer service they more than make up for in imagination. With visits from cryogenically frozen former managers and frightening fry monsters, Josh and Parker have plenty on their plates, aside from meat. Head on down to Mr. Meaty for good times, good friends, and, well…MEAT!