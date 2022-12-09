Not Available

In the present day, Jang Bong Hwan works as a chef at the President's Blue House. She has a free spirit, but her spirit somehow finds its way into the body of Queen Kim So Yong in the Joseon period. King Cheol Jong has secrets. He seems like a figurehead, who is gentle and easygoing. In fact, he hides his strong aspects. Queen Sunwon is the late King Sunjo’s wife. She wields the true power in the country and, thus, relegates King Cheol Jong as just a figurehead. Kim Jwa Geun is Queen Sunwon’s younger brother. He is extremely ambitious.