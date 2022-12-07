Not Available

When a woman tackles online dating, is it for work, is it to get back at her ex-boyfriend, or is it to fill a void in her life? Le Hai Ning (Sonia Sui) is a 32-year-old editor-in-chief of a publishing company that is struggling to find a bestseller. Fang Cheng Hao (Jerry Huang), Hai Ning’s boyfriend of nine years, is the only author doing well in her company but even his book sales have begun to stagnate. As Hai Ning is preparing for Cheng Hao’s new book, she discovers some major misdeeds that he has done and Hai Ning becomes enraged. Leaving him, Hai Ning also decides to write the new book herself – a book about online dating and marriage – with a simple online ad that states: “Female, 32 years old. Looking for men who are upright, kind and willing to communicate. Hoping to be friends first before marriage.” As Hai Ning begins to meet with an endless stream of potential marriage candidates and then meets Benjamin (Christopher Lee), will he help Hai Ning finish her the experiment and the book? “Mr. Right Wanted” is a 2014 Taiwanese drama series directed by Lian Yi Qi.