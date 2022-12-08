Not Available

Scotland Yard’s Chief Inspector Rose, portrayed by the charismatic William Mervyn , was first introduced in The Odd Man and It’s Dark Outside, Granada’s cult crime series of the early ’60s, and this sequel sees the acerbic detective emerging from a restless retirement to take on a further series of cases. Gillian Lewis plays Rose’s beautiful secretary, Drusilla, and Donald Webster his enigmatic manservant, John; guest stars include Terence Alexander, Allan Cuthbertson, John Le Mesurier and Barrie Ingham.