Mr. Selfridge recounts the real life story of the flamboyant and visionary American founder of Selfridge's, London's lavish department store. Set in 1909 London, when women were reveling in a new sense of freedom and modernity, it follows Harry Gordon Selfridge ('Mile a Minute Harry'), a man with a mission to make shopping as thrilling as sex. Pioneering and reckless, with an almost manic energy, Harry created a theater of retail where any topic or trend that was new, exciting, entertaining - or just eccentric - was showcased.
|Jeremy Piven
|Harry Selfridge
|Katherine Kelly
|Lady Mae Loxley
|Amanda Abbington
|Miss Mardle
|Ron Cook
|Mr. Crabb
|Amy Beth Hayes
|Kitty
|Tom Goodman-Hill
|Mr. Grove
View Full Cast >