Mr Selfridge

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Masterpiece

Mr. Selfridge recounts the real life story of the flamboyant and visionary American founder of Selfridge's, London's lavish department store. Set in 1909 London, when women were reveling in a new sense of freedom and modernity, it follows Harry Gordon Selfridge ('Mile a Minute Harry'), a man with a mission to make shopping as thrilling as sex. Pioneering and reckless, with an almost manic energy, Harry created a theater of retail where any topic or trend that was new, exciting, entertaining - or just eccentric - was showcased.

Cast

Jeremy PivenHarry Selfridge
Katherine KellyLady Mae Loxley
Amanda AbbingtonMiss Mardle
Ron CookMr. Crabb
Amy Beth HayesKitty
Tom Goodman-HillMr. Grove

