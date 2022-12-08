Not Available

    Australian kids TV show created by Norman Hetherington that ran for just over 40 years (1959-1999 and originally aired as Mr. Squiggle and Friends. It features Mr. Squiggle, a puppet with a pencil for a nose, who comes from the moon in his rocket to draw pictures out of squiggles kids sent in. A female assistant puts the picture on to blackboard, who says "Hurry Up!" Also has a snail called Gus who wears a TV or a flowerpot instead of his shell, and a steamshovel called Bill who tells bad jokes.

