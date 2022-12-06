Mr. T and Tina

Not Available

A comedy of clashing cultures, Mr.T. was a brilliant Japanese inventor who had been transferred by his firm from Tokyo to Chicago. There, he had to cope with the Americanization of his household by a nutty, efferescent, Nebraska-born housekeeper named Tina. Tina was well-intentioned but sometimes her ideas of a happy home were at fearful odds with the traditional, male-dominated society from which the Takahashis had so recently come. Michi was Mr. T's sister-in-law, Uncle Matsu the staunch traditionalist, and Sachi and Aki the two children. On the American side were Harvard, the hip handyman, and Miss Llywellyn, the landlady. First Telecast: September 25, 1976 Last Telecast: October 30, 1976 Episodes: 5 Color Episodes ABC Broadcast History: September 1976- October 1976---Saturdays---8:30 p.m.