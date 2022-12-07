Not Available

Mr Wong is an internet phenomenon which debuted in 2000 and lasted 14 episodes (and unaired 15th episode was made available for the DVD release). It features the adventures of a racial stereotype of an Asian American who is a butler/houseboy for a wealthy socialite WASP named Miss Pam. He previously worked as butler for Bing Crosby and often cries about his passing. It has developed a cult following whilst being hosted on the website Icebox.com, which also features independently-made cartoons such as Queer Duck. But the cartoon has drawn fierce criticisms from the Asian American community for being racist. Mr Wong's creators, Pam Brady and Kyle McCulloch, also write for the popular television show South Park.