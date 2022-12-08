Not Available

Adam Young is not your ordinary teenager. A whiz kid-turned-teen genius, Adam hit the books hard enough to get into university at age 9. Now a university graduate at the tender age of 14, he's headed back to high school as Mr. Young, the science teacher! But no amount of studying could prepare him… More for the challenges of balancing his job with his personal life, especially when he's teaching both his best friend AND his crush. With one foot in the classroom and one foot in the staff room, it's Adam's social life that's being put to the test.