Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs. Brown's Boys is an award winning sitcom created by and starring Irish writer and performer Brendan O'Carroll about a meddling market stall holder. With three of her six children still living at home, the foul-mouthed matriarch still finds time to interfere in their lives. The show is based on O'Carroll's stage plays about the character Agnes Browne, which were developed from books and straight-to-DVD films. After the original 7 films debuted in Ireland by Irish broadcaster RTÉ, the BBC produced further programmes in a revised, longer running series with a punchier format.

