Not Available

Agnes Brown - a widow living in Ireland - runs her home with an iron fist as she manages her sons, daughter Kathy and best friend Winnie. Add elderly Grandad, various in-laws and grandchildren to the mix and Mrs Brown usually has her hands full. The following are the original 7 films, broadcast on RTÉ between 2006 and 2009. They are based on O'Carroll's stage plays about the character Agnes Browne, which were developed from books and straight-to-DVD films.