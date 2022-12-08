Mrs Eastwood and Company

Not Available

Chronicling the lives of Dina Eastwood, the wife of Oscar-winning film legend Clint Eastwood, and their daughters Francesca (18) and Morgan (15), and the all-male six member vocal group from South Africa managed by Dina, "Overtone," "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" is an unprecedented look at the surprisingly normal extended and blended family behind one of Hollywood's most iconic superstars. This series invites viewers to witness their lives and proves that familial bonds are shaped by more than DNA. Developed by Executive Producer Jeff Jenkins for Bunim-Murray Productions, the series follows Dina, Francesca, Morgan, the six members of "Overtone," and those intimately involved in their world, wherever their lives may take them, from their hometown of Carmel, CA to Los Angeles and beyond. "Mrs. Eastwood & Company" premieres Sunday, May 20 only on E!