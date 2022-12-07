Mrs. Pepperpot

Not Available

Mrs. Pepper Pot always wears a golden spoon around her neck. She lives with her husband, a painter, in a small village. Mrs. Pepper Pot, a cheerful, innocent, and hard working grannie, is beloved by the entire village. In fact, Mrs. Pepper Pot is quite a unique person. Nobody knows it, but she can quickly shrink her body as small as the spoon around her neck! It sounds like a big problem, yet she does not care much. When she becomes small, she can communicate with animals and enjoy wonderful adventures in the woods. Besides, she always changes back to her original size after a certain amount of time. So, why would she care? This is an amusing and extraordinary adventure of Mrs. Pepper Pot.