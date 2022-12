Not Available

Mrs P.I. is a Singaporean Chinese drama which was telecasted on Singapore's free-to-air channel, MediaCorp Channel 8. It made its debut on 8 November 2010 and ended on 3 December 2010. This drama serial consists of 20 episodes, and was screened on every weekday night at 9:00 pm. The encore is being made from 2 November 2011 to 29 November 2011 at every weekday at 5:30pm. The series title is the Teochew word and Singlish colloquialism for "woman".