Mrs Thursday

Not Available

Kathleen Harrison, one of Britain’s best-loved character actresses, stars in this ratings-topping comedy-drama devised by Dixon of Dock Green creator Ted Willis. Featuring scripts by the celebrated dramatist Jack Rosenthal, this set contains the complete first series. Cheerful charlady Alice Thursday worked tirelessly for tycoon George Dunrich until the day he died. Now, she learns that she’s inherited control of her late employer’s multi-million pound corporation – along with his Mayfair mansion and his Rolls. Impressed by Alice’s strong character and sound common sense, George always knew she could be trusted to manage his money wisely. Now, with the suave, principled Richard Hunter acting as her business adviser and confidant, the former Mrs Mopp must learn how to be rich – and the first of many challenges she faces is explaining the situation to George Dunrich’s three ex-wives..