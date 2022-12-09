Not Available

Seo Hong Joo, a beautiful and elegant retired movie star seemingly in the prime of her life. Oh Da Jung, a warm-hearted restaurant owner. Ahn Bo Bae, who spends her life working for her husband and children, feeling neglected but unable to do anything whenever her husband has an affair. Plastic beauty Jackie Jung, whose goal is to snag a rich husband. These women have only one thing in common: their loveless lives. There are times when the married woman cannot help but think, “What if my husband dies?” But what will happen if this comes true?