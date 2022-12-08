Not Available

MSNBC Documentaries is the umbrella title of a series of documentaries co-produced by NBC News and MSNBC. Broadcast on MSNBC, each documentary is given its own title to broadcast under (e.g., Lockup: Return to Pelican Bay) or has been produced under one of the titles below. Compared to competing networks, MSNBC airs documentaries on a daily basis and on weekend afternoons and evenings. In 2012 and 2013, weekend airtime for MSNBC Documentaries was reduced to make room for newer weekend political news talk shows, relegating documentary series to weekend evenings.