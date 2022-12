Not Available

msnbc Live is an American news-talk television program on MSNBC, hosted by Craig Melvin. Focusing on live news coverage, the program also consists of guest analysis and interviews around the stories of the day, in addition to feature-like stories, in-depth special reports, and The Weather Channel forecasts. The program airs Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m, and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m ET.