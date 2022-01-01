Not Available

The MTV Europe Music Awards "(EMA)" were established in 1994 by MTV Networks Europe to celebrate the most popular music videos in Europe.[1] Originally beginning as an alternative to the American MTV Video Music Awards, the MTV Europe Music Awards is today a popular celebration of what MTV viewers consider the best in music. The awards are chosen by MTV viewers throughout Europe. The MTV Europe Music Awards always changes its host city. United Kingdom hosted the event three times, while Germany hosted the event for a fourth time in 2009 when the awards were held in Berlin on 5 November 2009. The 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Madrid, Spain.