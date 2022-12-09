Not Available

MTV Roadies is a youth-based popular reality television show on MTV India. It is an Indian version of the show, Road Rules(1995). The auditions of this reality TV show are conducted by popular VJ's like Raghu Ram, Rannvijay Singh, Nikhil Chinapa and Rajiv Laxman. Each episode consists of number of tasks or challenges which they have to perform. Each episode features a vote-out at the end in which the roadies eliminate one of their fellow roadie, thereby decreasing the number of roadies carrying on with the journey.