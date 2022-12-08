Not Available

MTV Rock N' Jock was a TV series on MTV featuring actors, musicians, and other entertainers playing sports with professional athletes. Originally called MTV Rock N' Jock Softball, the concept later expanded to include football and basketball games. The game was an annual feature (with multiple reruns of most episodes) for many years on MTV. The hosts of the show were Bill Bellamy and future host of MTV Sports Dan Cortese, who would also participate as a manager or coach on occasion. Ken Ober provided the "play by play" for early episodes.