Filming in the home of hip-hop, New York City, "MTV's Hip-Hop POV" will feature five of the music industry's most respected tastemakers and personalities giving viewers raw, unfiltered commentary on the news making headlines in hip-hop culture, provide their opinions on new music, grant insider access to the biggest events and engage in no-holds-barred artist interviews. In addition, each episode of "MTV's Hip-Hop POV" will end with an intimate performance by one of hip-hop's most buzzed about artists.