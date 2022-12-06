MTV's Weekend Dime

Not Available

Into pop, but don't see yourself screaming outside of TRL? Enjoy something a little loud, but aren't about to show up at the Headbangers Ball? Then MTV's new Weekend Dime may be just what you're looking for. Every week, Susie Castillo comes at you direct from Southern California with a Top 10 mix of artists ranging from Kelly Clarkson to The Killers to 50 Cent. And it's not just about the music on the Weekend Dime. Susie's "High 5 Spotlights" will keep you up to speed on the top 5 movie trailers, albums, video games, downloads, upcoming concerts and more. In fact, don't forget to take our High 5 Poll to add your two cents to the Weekend Dime.