¡Mucha Lucha! (later known as ¡Mucha Lucha!: Gigante) was an animated television series. It was created by Eddie Mort and Lili Chin and produced by Warner Bros. Animation. It is the first animated television series created with Adobe Flash, a program often used for Internet cartoons. The show is set in a town centered around Lucha libre (nearly everyone in the town has a mask and costume and a signature move) and is essentially about the adventures of three children, Rikochet, The Flea and Buena Girl, as they struggle through the Foremost World-Renowned International School of Lucha, where they study.