Not Available

Muchachitas como tú is the new version of the hit Muchachitas, a telenovela produced by Emilio Larrosa in 1991 for Televisa. This telenovela tells the story of four girls: Elena Olivares, Isabel Flores, Leticia Hernández and Monica Sánchez Zuñiga. The villain is Federico Cantú, a psycho killer who will stop at nothing until he gets Guillermo's fortune. Muchachitas como tú aired in Mexico on April 24, 2007, and finished on November 9, 2007. Angelique Boyer, Cecilia Gabriela, Fabián Robles, Marco Méndez, Roberto Blandón, Silvia Mariscal, Mike Biaggio, Mario Casillas, Mauricio Barcelata, Lalo "El Mimo", Silvia Suárez, Lucero Lander,and Sergio Reynoso will star in this teen drama. The four girls are new actresses from Televisa's acting school, and their names are: Ariadne Díaz, Gloria Sierra, Begoña Narvaez, Gabriela Carrillo. Muchachitas como tú, although being strongly criticized in Mexico, was a great success; in its final episodes it was the most watched telenovela in Mexico, surpassing Pasión, the most watched telenovela in Mexico at that time. The main theme song was performed by Mexican singer Belinda.