Mud, Sweat and Gears

Not Available

Automobile journalists Tom ``Wookie'' Ford and Jonny Smith are on a mission to transform everyday vehicles into something more in this reality show. In each episode, each host captains a team with two other car nuts. The teams have 24 hours to reconstruct vehicles, which are then raced in missions that involve head-to-head sprints, timed challenges and stunts. The challenges, which are daring and adventurous, are each tied to a theme in the given episode. After a winner is chosen each week, the losing car gets annihilated. Episode themes include making the ultimate police cruisers, creating video-game cars and constructing end-of-the-world survival vehicles.