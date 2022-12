Not Available

München 7 is a German police drama series from Franz Xaver Bogner. The show is set in Munich, Germany and features the fictive police station "München 7" or "Munich 7". The main characters are the "Sheriff from Marienplatz" Xaver Bartl and his new colleague Felix Kandler. München 7 is part of a series of commonly branded shows with similar themes called "Heiter bis tödlich".