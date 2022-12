Not Available

Muka Muka Paradise (ムカムカパラダイス?) is a manga series by Yumiko Igarashi and Fumiko Shiba, serialized between March 1993 and September 1994 in Shogakukan's Ciao magazine. It was later adapted into a 51 episode anime that aired in Japan between September 4, 1993 and August 27, 1994. The story revolves around a young girl named Uiba Shikatani and her newly found pet dinosaur, which is named after the only words that come out of its mouth, Muka Muka