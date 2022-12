Not Available

Comedy-Drama starring pop group TOKIO's Nagase Tomoya and rising female actor Takeuchi Yuko. Nagase stars as an icy-cool pop idol, Sakuraba Yuuichiro, who is actually a happy go-lucky smiling guy/idiot. After falling in love with Sakura (Takeuchi), trouble ensues after agreeing to marry into Sakura's family (she only has 3 sisters). Of course, more trouble follows trying to hide his marriage from his adoring/rabid fans. A light dorama worth watching.