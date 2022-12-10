Mukou no Hate

Not Available

Set in the year 1985, an arson-murder case takes place at an apartment in Tokyo. The victim is novelist Kohei Kimizuka. Ritusko Ikematsu is soon arrested for his death. Ritusko Ikematsu and Kohei Kimizuka were childhood friends. Prosecutor Tsutaguchi takes charge of the murder case. He begins to contact people who knew Ritusko Ikematsu. Prosecutor Tsutaguchi learns of her unfortunate life and the men surrounding her. The men's impressions of Ritusko Ikematsu are all different. Prosecutor Tsutaguchi then learns of a case that took place in 1955 in Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture, where Ritusko Ikematsu and Kohei Kimizuka grew up. He believes that case is the key to solve Kohei Kimizuka’s murder.