Muma no Machi Cornelica

Our main character, Aru, lives in the Town of Demons, Cornelica, where the succubi live. By his side is the succubus that protects him, Lily. He lives with Lily, her protecting him from other succubus that are looking to suck him dry. Helping out the church, he is given a drug by the head of the church, Hakura, and is told that he will only get better if he cums! Next, he goes to a tavern and gets in an accident. The owner of the tavern, Rosary, and handyman, Arune, pretending to “look” after him, he is assaulted by them, receiving no mercy from their extraction…