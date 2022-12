Not Available

Moomintrollet was a Swedish television series about the Moomins from 1969 directed by Vivica Bandler and Ulla Berglund. The series, which is in 13 parts is written by Tove and Lars Jansson and was produced by Swedish Radio. The premier was 5 December 1969 on SVT2. In 2008, the series was re.enacted - "The King Moomin" at the Swedish Theatre in Helsinki.