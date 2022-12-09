Not Available

Mummies Alive travels to four continents to reveal the incredible stories behind the world's most enigmatic mummies. The series spans five thousand years of history, and each episode focuses on one mummy: a mysterious three thousand year old Egyptian pharoah; a legendary cowboy gunslinger of the American Wild West; a 14-year-old girl found on top of a 22,000 foot volcano; and more. These mummies are time travellers from the past; the most precious human link we have to our ancestors. By investigating their incredible preserved remains, their mysterious lives and the secrets of past civilizations come to light.