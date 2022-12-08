Not Available

MuMuHug is a Chinese computer animated kids television show owned by Voxell Media Distribution that follows the character of MuMu, a wide eyed dolphin like animal that lives alone on the tiny island of Muwa and loves to hug everyone he may come across. He is constantly meeting and making new animal friends on Muwa. He has a big smile and a bigger heart. MuMu keeps a plastic toy duck with him, hugging and squeezing it to hear it make its squeaking noise. Other characters include Dondon the stubborn hermit crab, Patty the shy bird, Tupow the glowing fish, Gugu the seagull, Snoonoo the young whale, Totoe the young sea turtle, Kala and Micah the crabs, Boki the suspicious penguin, Bobo the young seal, Mina the parrot, Mudy the naughty octopus, Ama the old octopus, Kiwi, Hati and Marby the naughty penguins and Luta, Kugo and Kudy the dragon pigs