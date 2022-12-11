Not Available

Mundo de Juguete is a telenovela produced in Mexico by Televisa in 1974. It is a remake of telenovela Papá Corazón. This telenovela holds the record for having the second longest run ever for a Latin American telenovela, with a total of 605 episodes. Most telenovelas run for an average of six to eight months; the shortest ones run about four months, and the longest up to a year. Many "Mundo de Juguete" fans believe that either all or some of the tapes and film from the telenovela were lost when Televisa collapsed during the 1985 earthquake. Televisa has been secretive regarding which tapes were lost during that earthquake, so there is no way of confirming this. However, such claims can be disputed, considering that the Telenovela has been repeated on television several times after 1985. During the nineties, it was repeated on Mexico City Canal 9. For a period of time, it was also shown on Unicable or on Telenovelas Televisa remade the telenovela in 2000, and called it "Carita de Angel".