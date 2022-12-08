Muñeca Brava

Not Available

"Solitude" is the name of the big mansion owned by the Di Carlos. And it's also solitude what lies behind doors and walls, in the cold dining room where the family gathers for dinner, along the silent corridors, and mainly in the old mistress's bedroom, from where only weak footsteps can be heard at dawn. Federico Di Carlo and Luisa Rapallo's marriage basically aimed at two purposes: it enabled Federico to keep the economical and social leadership of his family after going bankrupt and save Luisa's honor. Just a few characters will carry on their shoulders the heavy burden of that secret; a secret that binds them...and confronts them. At the convent, Milagros keeps joyfully playing her mischievous pranks. As Mother Superior would say "Milagros is essentially roguish. She looks like a boy and is mad about soccer". The priest of the parish, a well known supporter of Boca Juniors Football Club, has called her "Cholo", after a famous Argentine player of the 60's.