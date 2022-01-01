Not Available

"Murder" is a ten episode reality television series which premiered on Spike TV on July 31, 2007. Two teams of civilians investigate a real crime scene and have 48 hours before they must present their findings to detective Tommy Le Noir, after which Le Noir describes what happened at the actual crime scene, how the real investigators came up with their findings. He evaluates the teams and tells them how well they conducted their investigation. The prize is a donation made to a victim's charity.