Hosted by British actress and presenter Kym Marsh, Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh explores four cases of innocent people murdered by someone they thought they could trust. The stories show that someone’s safe place, their sanctuary, is also somewhere they can be at their most vulnerable. In the show, Kym Marsh narrates with her distinct empathetic style the tragic deaths of Ellie Gould, Gagandip Singh, Jenny Methven, and Susan Annis, victims who unknowingly opened their door to evil, experiencing the ultimate betrayal in the most intimate of settings.