Started in 1991 as a pilot, Murder Most Horrid has become a classic Dawn French comedy. As various characters, Dawn French embarks on a different mystery every episode - but there not to be taken too seriously. In some way or another she is involved with murder - either commiting the crime herself or even getting bumped off herself! Four series of the show have been produced, and aired in 1991, 1994, 1996 and with the last airing in 1999. The series was made by TalkBack productions, and has won two 'British Comedy Awards' for 'Best Comedy Drama' and also 'Best Comedy Series'. BBC2 Broadcast History: ¢ Season 1 - 14th November to 19th December 1991 - BBC2, Thursdays, 9pm ¢ Season 2 - 3rd March to 7th April 1994 - BBC2, Thursdays, 9pm ¢ Season 3 - 10th May to 14th June 1996 - BBC2, Fridays 9pmM ¢ Season 4 - 19th February to 2nd April 1999 - BBC2, Fridays 9pm