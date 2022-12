Not Available

Pamela Stephenson has always been intrigued by her family history, though one of her distant ancestors has always interested her. He was a man who went by the name of Salty Sam, and was captain of a ship that sailed the high seas. Now, Pamela hopes to travel the same seas and meet with a wide array of historians in hopes of figuring out how he met his demise, as she suspects that he was either killed by pirates, or that his crew mutinied against him.