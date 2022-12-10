* Based on a manga by Inui Sekihiko, serialised in Dengeki Teioh. On the 4th day of the Month of Jade, Cyndina Era 672, a coup d'état in Forland forces Princess Alita to flee her father's castle, when she encounters Falis, the strongest bounty hunter in history. It is rumoured that Falis killed a dragon and is accompanied by Dominikov. An accident sends Alita and Falis falling off a cliff. In this near-death experience a light engulfs them, exchanging their souls. Falis, now in Alita's body, is asked to protect the country as "princess". And so Falis becomes the world's fiercest ruler, the Murder Princess.
