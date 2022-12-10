Muromi-san

Not Available

Mukoujima Takurou is a lonely teenager who spends his time fishing at the pier and, to his incredible surprise, fishes up Muromi, a mermaid. Muromi first off doesn't realize she's a mermaid until she meets Takurou. Not only that, she is incredibly dense and crazy and has a drinking problem to top it off. Now every time Takurou goes fishing, Muromi appears and makes life interesting for him. Source: Mangaupdates Note: The first 2 episodes received a special pre-air at event. Regular TV airing started on April 7.