Murphy's Law (1988)

Daedalus Patrick Murphy (George Segal) is a big city insurance investigator with a history of alcoholism, bankruptcy and unstable relationships. And he's the good guy in this series. His roommate is Kimiko Fannuchi (Maggie Han), a gorgeous Eurasian model -- or pinup girl, depending on who's talking to. Kimi would like to be a top model, but her biggest claim to fame is being the scantily clad calendar girl for Morgan's Power Tools. Their relationship is mostly platonic, much to Murphy's disgust: he'd love to remove what he calls the Bamboo Curtain, a wool blanket, that divides their apartment. When he's not eyeballing Kimi, attending AA meetings or avoiding his boss Wes (Josh Mostel), Murphy solves cases of insurance fraud. Despite all the distractions, he's very good at his job. And, to his credit, he hasn't touched a drop in eight months. He'd better stay that way, or Kimi will boot him out. For this insurance man, sobriety is the best policy. "It's a bubble that's gon