There's no dating problem love guru Guan Xiao Tong can't solve, except of course her own. When Ji Jia Wei is unceremoniously dumped by his girlfriend, he decides to heal his wounds by setting up his father with Xiao Tong's high-profile boss. But when he and Xiao Tong meet at the matchmaking event, their polarizing chemistry immediately proves that what can go wrong, will go wrong. Can these savvy love experts prove Murphy's Law wrong, or is their romance doomed for the worst?