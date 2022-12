Not Available

Museo Coconut is a Spanish TV sitcom which is aired in Neox since November 1, 2010. The series revolves around the situations that happen in Coconut Museum, a museum of contemporary art. Jaime Walter becomes its new director, after failing as head of the MOMA in New York and in his love life. On arrival, he must deal with both the owner of the museum, Mrs. Coconut, and with their employees.