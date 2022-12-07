Not Available

Mushi-Shi

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Hiroshi Nagahama

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mushishi Production Committee

They are neither plants nor animals. They differ from other forms of life such as the micro-organisms and the fungi. Instead they resemble the primeval body of life and are generally known as "Mushi". Their existence and appearance are unknown to many and only a limited number of humans are aware of them. Ginko is a "Mushi-shi" who travels around to investigate and find out more about the "Mushi". In the process, he also lends a helping hand to people who face problems with supernatural occurances which may be related to the "Mushi".

Cast

Yuto NakanoGinko (voice)
Yūji UedaAdashino (voice)
Daisuke KishioIsaza (voice)
Mika DoiNarrator (voice)
Kouki UchiyamaTatsu (voice)
Yōko HikasaTeru (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images