Music Bank is a South Korean music television program broadcast by Korean Broadcasting System. It airs live every Friday at 6:10PM-KST. As of 2011, it is broadcast in 72 different countries through KBS World. As of April 12, 2013 it is hosted by Jinwoon and Park Se-young. It is broadcast from the KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.