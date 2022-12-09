Not Available

MUSIC STATION (ミュージックステーション) is a popular weekly music variety show that has been on the air since 1986. It airs Fridays at 8pm on TV Asahi and usually has 5-8 J-Pop artists and groups as guests on each show. The two hosts: タモリ (Tamori) and Hironaka Ayaka chat with each artist for a couple minutes before they hit the stage and perform their latest song. The show also runs specials from time to time, along with a yearly 3+ hour (now 4) live performance bonanza around Christmas time called MUSIC STATION SUPER LIVE. The show also features Ward E. Sexton as the english announcer voice for introducing the guests and announcing the CD Single Hit Ranking (usually every week) and CD Album Hit Ranking (usually every month). Sexton is known for providing voice over to the Resident Evil (called Bio Hazard in Japan) video game series.